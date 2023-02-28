BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of assaulting a driver for cutting him off on the road.

Alfredo Torres, 34, was arrested on Feb. 21 on charges of reckless driving, two counts of attempted aggravated assault, child endangerment and assault for an incident police say happened nearly three months ago.

On Nov. 11, 2022, authorities responded to an assault on Calle Milpa Verde at East Avenue. When officers arrived they say the Brownsville Fire Department was treating the victim.

The victim and a passenger told police they were driving on East Avenue towards Impala Drive from the expressway, when they were attempting to merge into a single lane.

“This area goes from two lanes to one lane,” Brownsville PD said.

Police say the victim told them Torres was driving a white Buick Encore and refused to let the victim merge into the lane.

“There was also a female passenger and child in the suspect’s vehicle,” police said.

According to police, Torres would speed up and slow down in order to block the victim’s vehicle.

When they got to Calle Milpa Verde, the victim said Torres got out of his vehicle and opened their door and punched the driver repeatedly. The victim said they fell out of the car and were kicked by Torres.

“The suspect left the location,” Brownsville PD said. “The identity of the suspect was learned and warrants were obtained for Alfredo Torres.”

Torres was arraigned on Feb. 22 and has a bond of $130,000.