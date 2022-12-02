BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after allegations that he offered a minor money in exchange for sexual acts, the Brownsville Police Department said this week.

Carlos Flores Hinojosa, 49, was taken into custody Sunday at the 100 block of E. Jefferson St. and charged with indecency with a child, a second-degree felony, Brownsville police stated.

The Brownsville Police Department stated that a woman called authorities and alleged Hinojosa molested a 13-year-old girl at her residence and locked in the bathroom.

Hinojosa allegedly tried to kiss the minor, “touched her intimate areas” and offered her money in exchange for those acts, police said.

After officers arrived at the location, Hinojosa said he was a friend of the family, police said.

Hinojosa was arraigned Monday and bond was set at $150,000, according to police.