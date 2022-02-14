HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of a murder with multiple suspects has posted bond and is released to house arrest.

On Monday, Ricardo Mata, 31, posted the $150 thousand bond charge levied against him for the murder of Leonardo Veliz, 22, on Oct. 14, 2021, and attempted murder of another man during the same altercation.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of 6 Mile Line Road and Bentsen Palm in rural Mission in reference to men with handguns fighting in the parking lot of a convenience store on Oct. 14.

Law enforcement later received a call from a motorist who saw two men with gunshot wounds bleeding in their vehicle. The motorist took the two men to the hospital where Veliz later died.

Authorities have arrested five men in connection to the murder and have also identified a sixth suspect that has yet to be arrested.

Jose Maria Victoria Jr., 21, was arrested and charged with murder in October 2021. Rolando Tovar Sanchez, 21, Angel Mata, 18, and Jonathan Mora, 19, were charged with hiding firearms used in the murder in October 2021.

Ricardo was arrested in November 2021 and charged with murder and attempted murder. His bond was initially set at $200 thousand total for the charges but a bond reduction was accepted on terms that he would stay under house arrest if released from jail.

Ricardo’s next court date is a pre-trial hearing on March 21.