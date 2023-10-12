EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man is accused of making death threats toward the former Hidalgo County District Attorney’s law firm, documents show.

Jose Luis Mendoza Jr. was arrested on a charge of terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury, Hidalgo County Jail records show.

On Oct. 2, an officer with the Edinburg Police Department was dispatched to the Ricky Rod Law Group on W. Cano Street in reference to a man, identified as Mendoza, threatening to kill Ricardo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez told police Mendoza had been harassing the office for a week or two, making “annoying and unwanted calls” to the office, the affidavit stated.

Jose Luis Mendoza Jr. (Hidalgo County Jail records)

Rodriguez also saw a Ford Escape stop in front of the law firm, honking its horn before driving off, scaring the employees.

According to the affidavit, Rodriguez saw the same vehicle behind the business, and approached it. He saw Mendoza lower the window and began cursing, telling Rodriguez “I’m going to kill you, Ricardo.”

Rodriguez reported there were other threats made by Mendoza, including calls where he allegedly said “I’m coming for you,” and “F—— b—–, I’m going by,” which led up to the Oct. 2 incident.

Mendoza was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Oct. 5 on a $15,000 bond. Records indicate that he remains jailed, as of Wednesday.