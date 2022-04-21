CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 71-year-old Harlingen man faces a homicide charge after police say he struck and killed a woman on a bicycle with his vehicle in 2018.

Armando Aguirre Hernandez, 71, is charged with one count of criminal negligent homicide for the death of Rosa Romo, 47, in August 2018. Aguirre Hernandez appeared in court on Thursday where it was affirmed he is ready for his trial to begin on Monday, April 25.

Police say on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, Romo was traveling on a bicycle on the shoulder of FM 106 in Cameron County when Aguirre Hernandez lost control of his vehicle and crashed into Romo. She died at the scene.

During the time of the accident, Romo was participating in a cycling event promoted by Randonneurs USA and RGV Randos. Aguirre Hernandez was driving for Hernandez Custom Hauling at the time of the crash.

One month after her death, surviving family members of Romo filed a lawsuit against Aguirre Hernandez, the company he drove for, Randonneurs USA, and the organizer of the event.

In the lawsuit, Romo’s husband and minor son state they were there at the scene of the crash and witnessed Romo take her final breaths. The family members sought damage payments to cover Romo’s funeral expenses, medical expenses, and the mental anguish her death has caused them.

In October 2021, a Cameron County court awarded over $80 thousand to be deposited to the child’s account from the various parties.

Aguirre Hernandez pleaded not guilty to the homicide charge in August 2019. His trial date is subject to change.