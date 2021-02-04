Man accused of killing wife, mother-in-law on New Year’s Eve receives bond

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—A man accused of killing his common-law wife and mother-in-law on New Year’s Eve received a bond Wednesday.

Agustin Adan Castellano, 29, was given a $1 million bond. He had been in jail without bond since his arrest.

Castellano is charged with capital murder of multiple persons. According to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the incident took place at 9:49 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Deputies were called to Kenny Lane, North of Mile 15, in the city of Edinburg, to a domestic dispute, and witnesses had said shots had been fired.

30-year-old Olga Guadalupe Guevara and 58-year-old Maria de La Luz Reyes Martinez were found dead inside the residence.

Justice of the Peace Jason Pena Precinct 5, Place 1 pronounced both women dead scene and has ordered an autopsy.

As of Thursday, February 4, Castellano remains in jail, according to court records.

The Sheriff’s Office anyone who has been, or currently is a victim of domestic violence to please come forward. Please contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the HCSO smart phone application “P3 TIPS”