CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen man involved in a crash that resulted in the death of a mother and daughter is scheduled for trial later this year.

Jose Lincoln, 42, is facing two charges of intoxicated manslaughter and two charges of manslaughter relating to a crash on July 13, 2020, that left two women dead.

According to police, Lincoln’s truck collided with an SUV at the intersection of Tyler Avenue and Eye Street in Harlingen in the early morning hours of July 13, 2020.

The occupants of the SUV, Minerva Garza Partida, 51, and Ashley Partida, 27, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Police say they were mother and daughter.

Lincoln was charged with four counts of manslaughter and indicted in a Cameron County District Court in October 2020. He pled not guilty to the charges.

The $500 thousand bond levied against Lincoln was lowered to $50 thousand and he was released from jail in March 2021. However, conditions of the bond required Lincoln to give up his driver’s license, prohibiting him from driving over the course of the trial.

Lincoln filed a motion to suppress blood sample evidence collected at the crash scene. However, on Tuesday, the court denied the motion and will use this evidence during the trial.

At the same hearing on Tuesday, the court set the trial in this case for August 15.