HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of killing a teen along with his brother will face trial later this year for the charge.

Fidencio Cosme was sentenced to 85 years in prison for the murder (photo: HCP

Juan Cosme, 38, is facing a murder charge for the death of Armando Torres, 16, in September 2020. He appeared in court on Wednesday where the jury selection was scheduled for Aug. 22. He will face trial shortly after the selection.

On Sept. 28, 2020, police say Cosme and his brother Fidencio Cosme attacked Torres as he walked alone near Mercedes’s Dallas Street in front of their mother’s house as they believed he and other teens were planning to rob the home the night before. Torres was found stabbed to death.

Both Cosme brothers were arrested at the scene and charged with murder.

Fidencio was sentenced to 85 years in prison in July 2021 after being found guilty of the murder. The jury found that the robbery claims had no merit and found Fidencio guilty of the murder.

Juan was indicted for the charge in February 2021. He will face trial later this year.