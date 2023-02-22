CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A competency hearing was held Tuesday for a man accused of intentionally killing kittens.

Eulalio Medrano, of Olmito, was arrested Sept. 5, 2022 on charges of cruelty to non-livestock animals: kill/poison and criminal mischief, according to the Cameron County inmate list.

On that day, Medrano’s mother called 911 from outside her home to report that her son was “not himself, and might have been under the influence of an illegal substance due to his rage,” an affidavit stated.

When deputies arrived at her home they saw a couch that was flipped on its side and random items thrown on the floor.

“[The deputy] observed a feline kitten in the living room … recently deceased with fresh blood in the mouth and eyes area,” the affidavit stated.

Deputies then discovered a trail of blood which led them outside. There, near the fence line, they found another dead kitten.

Medrano’s sister was found locked in her room and told deputies she was in the house when her brother was throwing things around and could hear the kittens crying in pain.

At the competency hearing Tuesday morning, an evaluation of the defendant was granted.

A competency hearing is held so the court can determine if the defendant needs a psychiatric or psychological examination.

The case is scheduled to reset on May. 17.