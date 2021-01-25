Man accused of killing girlfriend’s 1-year-old infant indicted

Donna, Texas (KVEO)—A grand jury has indicted a man on charges of capital murder of a person under 10 years old, murder and injury to a child.

36-year-old Ubence Ruben Hernandez confessed to killing his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child.

According to the indictment, Hernandez hit the child with an unknown object, causing his death.

Ubence Ruben Hernandez Source: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

On September 22, officers were called to Valley Baptist Micro Hospital in the city of Weslaco about a dead infant.

It was reported to officers that the infant and three other siblings were left in the care of Ubence Ruben Hernandez, the mother’s boyfriend, while she went to the store.

When brought to the hospital, it was reported that the infant had stopped breathing and went unconscious.

An autopsy showed that the infant died from a fractured spine due to blunt force trauma, according to officials with the Donna Police Department.

Officials said Hernandez had a history of being violent and may have been continuously abusing the infant over the course of several months.

Hernandez remains jailed on a $750,000 bond, and is scheduled for arraignment on Feb.