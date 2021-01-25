Man accused of killing DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez to appear in court

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—An Edinburg man accused of killing a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper is scheduled to be in court Wednesday.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled in the 389th District Court to discuss how the state would move forward with Victor Godinez, 25, who is accused of shooting DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez in 2019. Sanchez later died from injuries in the shooting.

There is still no decision if Victor Godinez will receive the death penalty.

Last year, the court granted Godinez’s attorneys a motion to review recorded telephone calls and dispatch radio communications of the night of the incident.

In December 2019 and February 2020, the state revealed they were not ready for the decision.

Victor Godinez (Credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Public Records)

In March, Godinez’s trial was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, his trial was delayed due to Hurricane Hanna.

Victor Godinez arraignment at the 389th District Court Monday October 7 (Source: KVEO)

In April 2019, Trooper Sanchez responded to the scene of an accident in Edinburg. Godinez fled the scene of the crash and Sanchez pursued. Godinez shot at Sanchez and two other officers before he was taken into custody.

Sanchez succumbed to his injuries in August 2019.

Godinez was arrested after a short chase and charged on three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer.