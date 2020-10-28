Man accused of killing DPS trooper Moises Sanchez scheduled for court

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—An Edinburg man accused of shooting a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who died from his injuries is scheduled to be in court Wednesday.

After 10 months of deliberation, the State of Texas revealed they will seek the death penalty against 25-year-old Victor Godinez. if he was found guilty for the act.

The next motion in the case, which is a pre-trial hearing, will take place Wednesday afternoon. The state delayed the decision on the death penalty five times over the past 10 months before making this decision on September.

In April 2019, Trooper Sanchez responded to the scene of an accident in Edinburg. Godinez fled the scene of the crash and Sanchez pursued. Godinez shot at Sanchez and two other officers before he was taken into custody.

Sanchez succumbed to his injuries in August 2019.

Godinez was arrested after a short chase and charged on three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer.

Godinez pleaded not guilty to the charge in October 2019 and maintains this plea.