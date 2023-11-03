BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of kidnapping his wife at a supermarket.

Felipe de Jesus Rodriguez Garcia, 39, was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault by strangulation and abandon/endangering a child, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Felipe de Jesus Rodriguez Garcia (Brownsville Police Department)

On Aug. 10, officers responded to the 1000 block of Juan Diego Street in reference to an assault. There the victim told police that she drove to this location after her estranged husband, Garcia, had found her and assaulted her.

The woman said she had just arrived at the supermarket with her child so she walked to the passenger side to get her daughter out. She said this is when Garcia appeared out of nowhere and got inside the driver’s seat of the vehicle, the release stated.

She told police Garcia demanded she get inside, and due to fear of him driving off with her daughter, she obliged.

According to the release, Garcia then began driving and accusing the woman of being with other men. He allegedly got extremely upset and began assaulting her.

“At one point, Garcia got an object and struck the victim’s forehead, causing her pain and bruising,” the release stated.

The woman told Garcia she was calling police and her family had her location. He then got out of the vehicle and left.

The victim spoke with the detectives, providing statements of other offenses by Garcia.

On Oct. 24, Brownsville police, along with the U.S. Marshals, apprehended Garcia and transported him to the Brownsville City Jail.

He was arraigned the following day and his bond was set at $480,000.