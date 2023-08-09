EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for reportedly holding a gun up to his girlfriend’s head during an argument, documents revealed.

Able Rios Garcia is charged with aggravated assault date/family/house with a weapon, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral showed that Garcia’s girlfriend called the police on June 19 after an argument between the couple led to him breaking items within their Edinburg apartment. The woman told police she wanted Garcia out of the apartment.

She also reported that at midnight on June 10, Garcia fired a handgun in the apartment and held it up to her head. During the argument, Garcia allegedly told the woman, “do that one more time and you’re gonna see what happens,” the complaint stated.

Garcia denied firing a round in the apartment and holding his girlfriend at gunpoint.

He was released from jail July 21 on a $10,000 bond.