MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police say they arrested a man accused of harassing the mother of his child over $200 she apparently owed him.

According to an offense report obtained by ValleyCentral, police responded to Maple Avenue in McAllen on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The victim told officers she received multiple text and voice messages from Efrain Rivas in relation to keeping money she owed him after selling his bracelet for $2,000.

The victim said she transferred $1,800 to Rivas and still owed him $200.

The victim gave police consent to see and hear the messages exchanged with Rivas. According to police, in the messages Rivas threatened to damage the victim’s cars and house for the money she owed him.

Rivas also threatened to show up to the victim’s mother and sister’s house to damage their belongings, the offense report stated.

According to the victim, Rivas abused her in the past by showing up to her workplace and tormenting her.

The woman told police she saw Rivas through her home surveillance cameras aggressively knocking on her door when she wasn’t home. The victim’s family let her know that Rivas also showed up at their residence, according to the offense report.

As police were providing the victim with information, the victim said she saw Rivas’s vehicle traveling on Maple Avenue and began to panic.

When he arrived, Rivas identified himself to officers. According to police, Rivas’ voice resembled the voice in the messages the victim shared with them.

Rivas told officers that he was there to get the remaining $200 she owed him. He also stated he was going to file proper charges against the woman.

Police say they arrested Rivas because of the threats, plus they believed he would follow through with them if officers were to leave.

Rivas’ bond was set at $5,000.