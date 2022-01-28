HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A district court has again rescheduled the plea date for a Monte Alto man accused of hanging a dog from a tree in February 2020.

On Friday, Claudio Gomez, 23, appeared virtually in court and had his plea date rescheduled for Feb. 4 for the animal cruelty charge he is facing. Gomez’s plea was initially scheduled for Dec. 3, 2021 but it was delayed to Jan. 14 then Jan. 28 and now it’s scheduled for Feb. 4. Gomez will have the opportunity to plead guilty, not guilty, or waive his arraignment.

Gomez is accused of hanging and killing a puppy by his neck from a tree on Feb. 12, 2020. According to a release, Gomez provided a statement admitting to hanging the dog out of boredom.

He was arrested by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and given a $10 thousand bond. He posted bond and was released from jail nine days later.

Gomez was indicted for the charge in November 2021. According to court documents, prosecutors are recommending a two-year state jail sentence for Gomez if he is convicted of the offense.