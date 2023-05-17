EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Kansas City man was arrested for allegedly forcing a man with autism to perform oral sex, police say.

Calmer Albert Anderson III was arrested on two charges of aggravated sexual assault, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated that on April 24, Anderson and the victim were traveling to Edinburg for work. The victim told police he was inside of the trunk bunk watching videos on his phone when Anderson suggested that he perform oral sex on him.

When police spoke with Anderson he admitted that he had performed oral sex on the victim and the victim on him. Anderson told police the acts were consensual.

Anderson was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail the next day. He received a bond of $150,000.