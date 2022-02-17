HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of walking into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center armed with a shotgun was arrested on Tuesday.

Kaleb Arath Lopez was arrested and charged with prohibited substance/items in a correctional facility, a third-degree felony, according to a post by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that on Feb. 12, a man walked into the lobby of the detention center armed with a black shotgun. It was also said that the suspect mumbled incoherently to a corrections officer before leaving the building in a four-passenger car.

Investigators with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office were able to determine that the vehicle was a Blue Chevrolet Malibu. They also learned that Edinburg PD had received a call regarding a suicidal male matching the description of the suspect from the detention center incident.

A relative of Lopez stated that she overheard him “yelling at a female friend” hours before walking into the detention center. It was later determined that his female friend was incarcerated at the Hidalgo County jail at the time of the incident.

Lopez was arraigned on one count of prohibited substance/items in a correctional facility, with his bond set at $15,000.