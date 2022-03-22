ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter over a week after he was involved in an accident that caused the death of two people.

On Tuesday, Alton police announced Daniel Sustaita, 41, was formally charged with intoxication manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance for a deadly crash that occurred on Friday, March 11.

Christopher Moses Garcia, 21, and Karen Espino, 21, were killed while stopped at a red light near 5 Mile Line Road and Stewart Boulevard when Sustaita struck the back of their vehicle.

Sustaita suffered “incapacitating injuries” in the crash but survived. He was arrested after his medical release and faces a $2 million bond for the intoxication manslaughter charges and an additional $15 thousand for the controlled substance charge.