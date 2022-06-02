BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after he crashed into a car, fled the scene and then was found in possession of a THC vape pen, police said.

Guadalupe Everardo Guajardo, 23, was arrested on charges of accident involving damage, accident involving injury, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, according to a press release from Brownsville PD.

At 8:45 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Old Port Isabel Road in reference to an accident.

An investigator saw that a Nissan Rogue had “major damage” to the back, and the suspect fled the location, the release stated.

The driver of the Rouge sustained “non-life-threatening injuries.”

The investigator followed a trail of oil that was left on the road, which ended at the 200 block of Tomas Street. There the investigator saw a maroon Ford F150 with severe damage to its front side.

Guajardo, who was outside the residence, told the officer that he was driving but got scared. He was taken into custody, and during a pat-down, the officer found a vape pen containing THC oil. Marijuana was also found inside the vehicle.

He was also charged with two counts of theft, because he was in possession of items that were stolen.

Guajardo was issued bonds totaling $25,000.