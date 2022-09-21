BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for weeks on allegations of sexually abusing a child was arrested Wednesday at an international bridge.

Border Patrol working at the Brownsville and Matamoros bridge stopped a man with a warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Juan Sandoval was crossing from Mexico when a security check at the border revealed his warrant.

“As soon as he ran his credentials through there, it showed a hit that there was a warrant for him,” Investigator Martin Sandoval, Brownsville police spokesman said.

Brownsville PD received notice regarding the case on Aug. 12. Soon after, Special Victims Unit detectives took over the investigation.

Police alleged the victim was sexually abused by Sandoval for three years.

According to Brownsville police, the abuse was ongoing between 2017 and 2020, when the victim was under 14 years old.

Sandoval was taken into custody by Brownsville police and transported to Brownsville City Jail on charges of continuous Sexual Abuse of Young Child.

His bond is set at $500,000.