BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One of two suspects in a June 21 Brownsville carjacking has been arrested.

At about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, Miguel Barrera, 33, and another male subject approached a man leaving a business located at 1600 East Price Road, according to a Brownsville Police news release.

Authorities say the suspects stole the victim’s cell phone and car after striking him on the side of the head with a gun.

Both Barrera and the other suspect were armed, the release stated.

The stolen vehicle was a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu which was later found by Cameron County Sheriffs and Texas DPS in Cameron Park.

Barrera attempted to run from authorities but was eventually detained and taken into custody.

He was transported to the Brownsville City Jail where he gave police a false date of birth.

Barrera was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, evading arrest on foot, and failure to identify. He was issued a bond totaling $64,000.

The second suspect remains wanted. Brownsville Police ask that anyone with information contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).