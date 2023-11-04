PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr police arrested a man after finding child pornography on his laptop, documents revealed.

Brayan Jimenez was arrested on a count of possession of child pornography, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

According to a criminal complaint, a Pharr PD task force officer with the FBI conducted an interview with Jimenez at the FBI office in McAllen. The interview was in reference to a financial transaction between Jimenez and a distributor of child sexual abusive material via the social media platform Telegram.

During the interview, Jimenez admitted to purchasing material on more than one occasion, the complaint states.

He then granted consent for authorities to search his phone and personal laptop. The extractions of the devices were reviewed, and a video containing child sexual abuse material was found on the laptop.

“[Jimenez] admitted to deleting several other videos that contained [child sexual abuse material] during the interview,” the complaint stated.

Jimenez was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Oct. 17. His bond was set at $100,000.