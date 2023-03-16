BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man they accused of brandishing a machete on his brother-in-law.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to the 4500 Block of Lisa Avenue in Cameron Park, in reference to a family disturbance.

When deputies arrived they interviewed a man who said he was outside his apartment complex talking when his brother-in-law, 38-year-old Leonel Flores, drove up to the driveway.

The man said Flores asked for his [witness’s] wife, but she was not home. Flores then asked the man “what was his problem?” and he advised he had no issues with him.

The victim said Flores went back to his vehicle, retrieved a machete, and then asked him “if he wanted for him to kill him” and began walking towards him. The man said he feared for his and his family’s safety.

Family members were able to disarm Flores and take away the machete. The incident was caught on surveillance video and deputies were able to corroborate the complainant’s statement, according to the news release.

Flores was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains jailed at the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.