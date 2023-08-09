MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission man was arrested after beating up a man who provided information to police, documents show.

Jose Antonio Ramirez was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

At 11:54 a.m. on June 25, police were dispatched to Washington Avenue in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, the victim told officers that he was assaulted by Ramirez.

According to an affidavit, the victim said he was standing by his car when Ramirez began punching his face with brass knuckles.

“[The victim] stated [Ramirez] was angry because he provided information to the Mercedes Police Department and found out that it was him that provided the information,” the affidavit stated.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a broken nose. Investigators noted that he had lacerations to his forehead, a bruised right eye and nose, and dry blood on his lips.

Ramirez was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on July 12. His bond was set at $50,000.