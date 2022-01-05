Man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend, threatening to kill everyone in her house

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend months after breaking into her house a previous time armed with a knife.

Eduardo Alberto Villanueva, 40, was arrested by Brownsville PD, in collaboration with the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force, at the 3600 block of Villa Del Rey, according to a post by Brownsville PD.

On July 30, Villanueva broke into his ex-girlfriends home by kicking in the door. Villanueva had a knife, and threatened to kill the four individuals in the house at the time, the post stated.

Villanueva swung the knife, but did not injure anyone.

He left the location after hearing that someone at the residence called police. Villanueva was on the run for several months, “using several aliases to hide in local hotels and move around,” the post said.

On Dec. 31, Villanueva returned to the victim’s residence and broke in again. He assaulted the victim and left the location.

Villanueva was arrested on Jan 4. On Jan. 5, he was arraigned for the following charges: