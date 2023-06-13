BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is dead after an auto-pedestrian accident early Tuesday morning, police say.

At 6:14 a.m., the Brownsville Police Department responded to a major accident at the intersection of Palm Boulevard and Jefferson Street.

A white Chevrolet Silverado struck 81-year-old Roberto Recio at the crosswalk, according to police.

The truck was traveling on Palm Boulevard making a left turn onto West Jefferson Street and struck Recio while he was using the crosswalk at the intersection.

Recio was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and was interviewed by the Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit.

Investigators say they ruled out any intoxication on the driver.

This accident is still under investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available.