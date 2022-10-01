MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As part of its Breast Cancer Awareness Month initiatives, South Texas Health System is urging women throughout the Rio Grande Valley to “Think Pink” and prioritize their breast health.

Throughout October, STHS will host activities to raise awareness about the risks and warning signs of breast cancer. The health system will also share the importance of getting screening mammograms.

The month-long campaign kicked off Saturday with a Think Pink Parade. Participants were encouraged to show their support for breast cancer survivors and honor those lost to the disease.

Awareness activities will continue every Monday of the month with Mammo Mondays where attendees can learn more about the screening options at South Texas Health System’s facilities, schedule an appointment, and take home special tokens of appreciation from the STHS Radiology Services Department, a news release from STHS stated.

STHS will also offer special pricing for mammograms throughout the month. 2D mammograms will be cash priced at $95 and 3D mammograms will be priced at $149 with the radiologist’s interpretation fee included.

Mammo Mondays will be held at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

— Oct. 3 at South Texas Health System McAllen

— Oct. 10 at South Texas Health System Edinburg

— Oct. 17 at South Texas Health System ER Mission

— Oct. 24 at South Texas Health System ER Weslaco