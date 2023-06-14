HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Steve Mendoza, owner of Lion & Tiger Entertainment Las Vegas invites the public to a viewing of his latest movie, “Mala Jugada”.

Produced by Lion & Tiger Entertainment and Steve Mendoza, Mala Jugada was set back due to the pandemic. Now, the movie is set for release and Mendoza is inviting the public by offering tickets to the movie.

Mendoza says there will be complimentary drinks for those over 21. They will have snacks for the kids popcorn, and everything is complimentary.

The event is set for June 17, doors open at 7 p.m. at the Palace R in Brownsville located at 1655 Ruben Torres Blvd.

The first 10 viewers who email Lifestyle/Entertainment TV Host & Executive Producer Danielle Banda at dbanda@nexstar.tv will get a ticket.

For more information about additional tickets call 956-551-5125.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.