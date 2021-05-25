‘Make a difference in the community’ : Food Bank RGV is hiring

HALRINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Food Bank Rio Grande Valley is hiring, multiple positions to be filled.
The Food Bank RGV’s mission is to “passionately committed to improving lives through food assistance, nutrition education, and access to community services,” since 2014.
The current positions available include:
- Human Resources Manager
- Agency Relations Manager
- Commodity Supplemental Food Program Distribution Associate (3 positions available)
- Warehouse-Associate (Cooler/Freezer)
- Executive Assistant to CEO
- Commodity Supplemental Food Program Eligibility Specialist (2 positions available)
- New Beginning Associate
- Health Wellness Coordinator
- Quality and Food Safety Coordinator
Anyone interested in the positions listed above can complete RGV Food Bank’s employment application here.
All applications can be submitted directly to cramos@foodbankrgv.com.
For more information on the Food Bank RGV click here.