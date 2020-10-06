Major Hurricane Delta headed for Gulf, Louisiana coast

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) —Delta is now a major category four hurricane with winds near 145 mph.

It is forecast to be near category five intensity as it passes near Cancun. Slight weakening is expected as it crosses the northern end of the Yucatan Peninsula, but restrengthening is likely once it reenters the warm Gulf waters.

A trough of low pressure will shift Delta northward toward the Louisiana coast Friday. A landfalling major hurricane is likely Friday night along the central Louisiana coast.

In the Rio Grande Valley, coastal flooding near high tide times (Wednesday and Thursday night, Saturday early morning) appears to be the primary threat from Delta. Dangerous rip currents and choppy surf can be expected as well.