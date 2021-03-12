Major fires follow severe drought, fire marshals plan to issue burn bans

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Region-wide fires have been breaking out due to our severe drought conditions and some counties are planning to issue a burn-ban.

“Right now, this minute, as we are doing this interview, we are responding to Falfurrias, Texas for a major fire that’s going on,” said Shawn Snider, Edinburg fire chief.

Edinburg’s fire chief says that the average fire calls are about one to two a week but over the past few weeks, “we’ve been averaging seven to 10 wildfires in Edinburg that we respond to,” said Snider.

They have also had to assist outside their jurisdiction because of major fire outbreaks in other parts of the region, like yesterday in Alton.

“Yesterday in the Alton area, on Las Canas street, we had a 150-acre grass fire, I believe 12 structures were potentially in danger,” said Homero Garza, Hidalgo county fire marshal.

According to Garza, all it takes it a small spark such as a cigarette thrown out while lit.

“And we had one incident this week where someone discarded a cigarette onto the roadway,” said Garza.

Severe drought is leaving South Texas dry, but the winter freeze also dried up a lot of vegetation, and high winds are stirring up the perfect conditions for brush fires.

“The problem is, these fires are exponentially growing because of the high wind—you know we got wind today that’s 25-35 miles an hour,” said Snider.

Some things to remember:

Don’t park on dry grass

Discard of cigarettes properly

Mow down the tall grass around your house

Obey burn bans

Don’t use mowers on dry grass or weeds

Hidalgo county is betting on rain this weekend before issuing a burn-ban, but Cameron county is not

“We are working on instituting a county-wide burn ban which is going into commissioner’s court for approval on Tuesday the 16th,” said Juan Martinez.