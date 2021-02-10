Major fire reported in Weslaco, multiple transported to the hospital

Editor’s Note: This story is being updated as additional details are released.

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — Weslaco authorities are responding to reports of a major fire that has sent multiple individuals to the hospital Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the Weslaco Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Turquoise Avenue just before 8 a.m.

The fire affected two mobile homes and two families have been displaced.

Weslaco paramedics transported four residents from one of the homes to the hospital for treatment, according to Weslaco police PIO.

The Weslaco Fire Department is still on scene. They are asking the public to please avoid the area.

KVEO spoke to someone at the scene who said it was his daughter’s house that was on fire. He mentions the fire started outside. He said his daughter and three kids were transported to the hospital.

Authorities have not yet released the severity of the injuries.

No other information has been released at this time. Check back for updates.

