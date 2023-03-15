Another large storm system is moving east across the United States promising to push an aggressive cold front through the Rio Grande Valley early Friday morning.

While the front makes its way to the RGV there will be a strong southerly wind Thursday blowing from 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 40 mph.

Stage set for change. The cold front, the leading edge of cooler air, will slice through the RGV between 5 and 8 am Friday morning. When the cold front pushes through it is expected to generate rain and thunderstorms.

The strongest, even severe, storms are expected to remain well north of Deep South Texas.

The best news comes behind the cold front as conditions will set up, starting Saturday evening, for a light rain event lasting through early next week. This is the best kind of rain, slow and steady.

General forecast data put possible rainfall totals anywhere from three quarters of an inch out west to at least 2 inches of rain near the coast by Tuesday of next week. Not a drought buster but a much needed drink for yards and trees across the Valley.