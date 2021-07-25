Major Cameron County crash shuts down traffic on expressway

Auto crash in Cameron County (source: Cameron County Constable Precinct 5)

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Traffic was temporarily stalled on the expressway in Cameron County near Harlingen following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday.

According to officials, the two-car crash occurred on Sunday on East Expressway 83 near the Bass Boulevard exit.

Traffic was delayed as officials cleaned up the accident. It has now returned to normal operations.

No injuries have been reported at this time. We will update this article when more information is available.

