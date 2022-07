EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Police reporting that traffic is being rerouted from Doolittle Road and SH 107 due to a major accident.

Police said the accident occurred around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The traffic going eastbound on Raul Longoria Road is being rerouted south from SH 107 and westbound traffic from Cesar Chavez Road is being sent north.

Police investigators are on the scene and urge motorists to proceed with caution.