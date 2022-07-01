HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Brownsville’s newest entertainment center opened its doors Friday afternoon, offering free laser tag and charity opportunities.

The highly anticipated Main Event in Brownsville is celebrating its grand opening this weekend. The entertainment center is the latest business to take up residence at the Sunrise Mall.

The doors opened Friday at 12 pm; the first 200 patrons had a chance of winning free laser tag for a year, according to the social media event page.

To add to the celebration, from July 1-8, Main Event will be donating $10, up to $10,000, for ever strike in lane 10 during their Pins for Purpose fundraiser.

If you and your family are up for a sweet challange on July 3, you can order a Big Super Fun Sundae before 3 pm and try to finish it in 5 minutes.

Main Event features hundreds of video games, bowling, billards, and more. You can visit their website for more information.