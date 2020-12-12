Maddie’s Pumpkin Patch offering scholarship opportunity

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The owners of Maddie’s Pumpkin Patch want to encourage children to read and write this holiday season.

This year the family wants to give back by starting an annual scholarship giveaway of $1,000 to the winner of a children’s book writing contest.

Children ages 7 – 12 can enter and have until January 3rd to submit. They are inviting local teachers to be the judges.

In addition to the scholarship, they will be giving away 100 gift bags to the first 100 visitors who mention “Maddie’s Scholars” starting December 20th. The writing contest will start the same day.

The gift bag will include a children’s book written by a local author.

“We included the book to maybe inspire some kids that are interested in writing, to give them that special inspiration that they might need to get going,” said Rick Vega, owner of Maddie’s.

For more information you can call 956-457-3035 or email maddiesscholars@gmail.com.