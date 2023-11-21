EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The holidays are a time of celebration, so it is important that you are keeping yourself and those around you safe.

According to the National Highway and Traffic Administration, 37 people die in drunk-driving crashes in the United States each day.

The Texas Department of Transportation recorded 154 alcohol related crashes during the 2022 holiday season, resulting in two deaths and 18 serious injuries. This includes the Rio Grande Valley and surrounding counties.

“They’re 100% preventable. Drunk driving is a choice. Because, you know, an accident is something that you can’t avoid making the choice to drink and get behind the wheel or get drugged up and get behind the wheel. You know, that’s a choice,” said Mothers Against Drunk Driving Victim Services Specialist Ana Verley.

If you or someone you know has been drinking, do not get behind the wheel. Call a sober friend, a taxi or schedule a ride through a ride-share app. And, if you’re hosting a party, have your guests stay the night, if needed.

Feelings of grief can be heightened and may seem overwhelming during the holiday season.

Understanding how grief affects you, having conversations with close friends, and finding ways to remember your loved ones can help through tough times.

MADD wants anyone that is going through loss, to remember that they are not alone.

“It’s an opportunity to heal, it’s an opportunity to let people know that these are the consequences of drunk and drugged driving. It’s a 100% preventable crime. And these are the people that we’ve lost,” Verley said.

The organization is hosting a day of remembrance to honor the lives lost in drunk driving crashes. MADD will host a virtual event on their Facebook page on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. The event will include photos of victims and survivors.

The last day to submit photos is November 30. You can submit your photos here.