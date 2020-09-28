Lyft to offer discounted rides to polling places

Lyft’s signature mustache didn’t survive its latest trip to the barber. The ride-sharing company unveiled a new dashboard device Tuesday that it says will improve the Lyft experience for drivers and riders.

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Lyft, one of the largest rideshare companies, announced it will offer discounted rides to polling places or ballot drop boxes on election day.

2020 elections are just around the corner and we’ve got everything you need to know on our website. Click here to visit our election hub.

“We know not everyone has access to affordable transportation. So this Election season, we’re expanding the “Ride to Vote” work we began in 2018 to offer even more free and discounted rides to the polls.” said Lyft in a press release.

On Election Day, Lyft is offering 50% off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox using the code 2020VOTE*. This offer also includes Lyft’s network of bikes and scooters in select cities.

Lyft also announced they will work with nonprofit groups, including the Black Women’s Roundtable, the National Federation of the Blind and the Student Veterans of America to distribute free and discounted rides.

“Lyft is stepping up to complement the work that More Than A Vote has done to convert sports arenas into safe in-person voting locations in communities that are suffering the most during this pandemic,” said Michael Tyler, EVP of Public Affairs for More Than A Vote in a statement. “By providing access to free and discounted rides to arena voting sites in Atlanta, Charlotte, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Orlando, Lyft is making it easier for voters in key population centers to safely exercise their right to vote this fall.”

For more information, click here.