LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lyford city leaders voted to use money from 8-liners to pave city roads.

There are six of these 8-liner machines in Lyford, including one that used to be a barbecue restaurant.

These are game rooms where those who play often win silver chips and take them to a nearby location to exchange for cash.

Lyford Mayor Jose Solis says while gambling is unlawful in Texas, this method is all legal.

“The state allows them to be built. You know, because the state gets some kind of revenue,” Solis told us.

But there is some dispute over whether the 8-liners should receive permits to operate in Lyford.

”I know that there’s a lot of opposition with some of the residents here as far as the type of people that it brings in,” Lyford resident Nora Morales said.

Residents know the money from these machines is what keeps Lyford going.

Solis says that without a gin operational in Lyford anymore, the 8-liners are by far the top revenue source in town.

“We as Lyford, we’re kind of low on taxes coming in. We want to use it wisely for the City of Lyford,” Solis said.

Solis says while taxes are paid on the machines, that money goes to the state but the rest stays in the city.

The permit fee is $50,000 for each of these 8-liners that go to the city.

City commissioners voted to use an estimated $175,000 from 8-liner money to fix uneven roads throughout Lyford.

“Right now, we got five going on that we want to establish, I mean really fix them before the budget comes in which is in October. And, hopefully… we do some more right after the budget,” Solis explained.

The mayor adds he wants leaders to strongly consider the idea of using 8-liner money to help the city water function properly, so it avoids any boil-water advisories in the future.