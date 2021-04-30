Lyford man killed in auto-pedestrian crash

LYFORD, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Department of Public Safety(DPS) is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that left one dead Thursday night.

Officials identified the victim as Ronald James Whitlock, 41, from Lyford.

A release states the incident took place on FM 498, about 8 miles east of Lyford, just after 10 p.m.

The preliminary investigation found Whitlock was walking towards a mail box, when the vehicle struck him.

Officials said the driver was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

No other information has been released.

