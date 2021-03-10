Lyford CISD will host RGV’s first homebound COVID-19 vaccine clinic

LYFORD, Texas (KVEO) — Willacy County residents without the ability to leave their home for the COVID-19 vaccine will have the chance to receive it on Saturday.

According to a release, the Lyford Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) will host a homebound COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, March 13.

This vaccine clinic is only available to Willacy County residents over the age of 18 who are not able to leave their home, are unable to travel by vehicle, or are unable to wait for extended periods of time at vaccine clinics.

The clinic will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone interested must pre-register for this vaccine clinic. Registration can be found here. Applicants must register by Thursday at 12:00 p.m.

Residents 65 and older and those with health conditions will be prioritized for the vaccine.

This vaccine clinic is being conducted in partnership with Lyford CISD, the U.S. Army, and Willacy County.