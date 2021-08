HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County and Harlingen officials will be having a joint press conference to give updates on hospital capacity.

Officials will also be discussing staffing shortage, testing, vaccines, and the Regional Infusion Center that opened in Harlingen earlier this month.

Thursday, Cameron County reported a total of 48,776 COVID-19 cases in the county.

The press conference is set to take place at 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed live in this article.