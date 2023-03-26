SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lupe’s annual Cesar Chavez march is set to raise awareness about labor rights, the fight for justice and freedom.

“This is one of those days when we come out, and we remember all of the challenges, everything that we’re fighting for,” community organizer, Elizabeth Rodriguez Marques said. “Kind of motivate ourselves to continue fighting throughout the year.”

Founded by labor rights activists César Chávez & Dolores Huerta, Lupe’s goal is to Build stronger, healthier communities where colonia residents use the power of social change.

The organization uses the march to not only remember its founders, but also raises awareness about education and healthcare.

“Lupe raises awareness on issues of infrastructure, sewage education, they provide direct services to colonia families, classes on getting to college and classes on ESL and U.S. citizenship,” solidarity member, Thomas Garcia said.

Founded in 1989 and now having over eight thousand members, Lupe’s mission is stick to the vision Cesar Chavez had for the group, “When people work together, they can impact change.”

“The community can see that this is not some small group that they can push down, and they can just ignore we are here we are organized, and we want like we want what we need to be met,” first time marcher, Oscar Camacho said.