LUPE praises Biden’s proposed immigration bill giving eligible undocumented farmworkers pathway to citizenship

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Immigration reform is one of the issues at the forefront of President Joe Biden’s administration. Under his proposed U.S. Citizenship Act, millions of undocumented individuals would be eligible for legal status — including DACA recipients, immigrants with temporary protected status (TPS) and farmworkers.

The U.S.D.A. estimates half of crop farmworkers are undocumented, but under President Biden’s proposed U.S. citizenship, that may soon change as qualifying farmworkers would immediately be eligible for their green card.

Immigrant rights organization, La Unión del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) is hopeful it will be signed into law this year, as it would protect farmworkers from exploitation, making it possible for them to earn a living wage.

LUPE’s organizing director says undocumented farmworkers are among the most exploited laborers and the pandemic has left them further vulnerable as many do not have another option for work.

“We know farmworkers feed America,” said Daniel Diaz, LUPE’s organizing director. “We know farmworkers have been essential workers, have been in the frontlines during this pandemic, have risked themselves throughout this past year, so we know they deserve a chance to become full members of society in this country.”

Additionally, the protected status would allow them to leave the industry and pursue less backbreaking work through education.

“That really is a message for a lot of farmworker families that we don’t want to stay in the fields,” said Diaz. “If there’s an opportunity to get legal status, go to the university, get financial aid and go into an industry where you could have a better life, I don’t know of any migrant farmworker family that doesn’t want to do that.”

He adds if granted residency or citizenship, it may in turn lead to better pay for everyone else.

“Right now, we have a pressure downward because people get paid under the minimum wage so it forces wages downward,” said Diaz. “When you actually give farmworkers and undocumented legal status so they can actually fight for higher wages it’s good for all workers in general.”

Requirements include having worked in agriculture for at least 100 days in the past four out of five years and passing a criminal background check.

LUPE is also making an effort to have farmworkers prioritized in the vaccine distribution. If you are interested in getting involved, find information here.