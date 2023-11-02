SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) hosted a voter caravan to encourage community members to participate in the upcoming election cycle.

The caravan started at the LUPE headquarters in San Juan with participants driving to the Sgt. Fernando de La Rosa Library in Alamo.

“We do this every year,” Michael Mireles, Director of Civic Engagement at LUPE said. “We believe the Valley needs to have a voting culture and we think the only way to do that is by promoting and encouraging folks to vote together.”

Cars were lined up with decorations, encouraging messages and LUPE flags.

“It’s important to vote,” Alexis Elicerio, Civic Engagement Organizer with LUPE said. “Elections like these kind of don’t get a lot of attention in the public eye. At the same time, there are amendments that will impact the lives of everyone in the community.”

The upcoming election will be held Tuesday, November 7.