LUPE hosts Cesar Chavez caravan focusing on immigration, healthcare, democracy

SAN JUAN, Texas (KVEO) — Shifted from a march to a caravan this year for safety, La Union de Pueblo Entero’s (LUPE) annual Cesar Chavez rally focused on immigrant legalization, healthcare, and democracy.

“We’re really pushing for fair comprehensive immigration reform for legalization and to fix our asylum process,” LUPE’s Organizing Director Danny Diaz said. “To also fight for healthcare for all and to make sure everybody is included in our democratic process.”

Díaz, says there’s power in people uniting to make a difference.

“This is the one event where people from the cities or the colonias, undocumented immigrant or citizens alike, we’re all together here in this one,” he said.

For LUPE member Hilario Torres, the organization gives him the courage and strength to fight for his own rights.

“Lupe comes to help us,” he said in Spanish. “There are a lot of immigrants like myself who don’t have papers. I’m with them and I don’t have fear of the police or immigration.”

He shated his vision of a better world.

“In the future, I hope we live very happy and that there aren’t sicknesses and that the police protect us,” he said. “Right now, it’s a danger to be without papers. So, I hope that we’ll be united.”

Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez attended in support.

He worked in the fields as a child and used the opportunities in the country to build a better life for himself, and wants others to be able to do the same.

“Let’s have that compassionate approach, not a hatred approach,” he said. “I think if we continue doing that, talking in a sense of what we want for our country, for the betterment of everybody, we can continue being a better country.”

Diaz adds its year-round that people must organize to bring about change. if interested in getting involved, he encourages people visit lupe.net and sign up to help in one of their eight issue-based campaigns.