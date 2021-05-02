LUPE accepting applications for college access program ‘Al Colegio Si Se Puede”

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – La Union Del Pueblo Entero is accepting applications from students to participate in the first class of ‘Al Colegio, Si Se Puede’ college access program.
The college access program is designed to help support DACA, undocumented, and first-generation students graduating with the class of 2022.
Students will engage in college-going experiences such as college tours, financial aid application support, and more.
LUPE will train students in advocacy techniques, that will allow them to develop the capacity to share their life experiences with elected officials and policymakers.
Benefits for the ‘Al Colegio, Si Se Puede’ program include:
- Going on a college tour
- One-on-one college transition counseling
- Participating in a mentorship program
- Receive a free laptop
- Meet with elected officials on issues that affect students personally
The program is a commitment that begins May 2021 through June 2022. The commitment will include a monthly meeting session and participation in LUPE events.
To apply for the ‘Al Colegio, Si Se Puede’ program click here. The last day to apply is May 5.
For more information La Union Del Pueblo Entero click here.