HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Strong winds this morning could have played a role in the sign at Luby’s falling down.

The restaurant is located at Business 77 and Treasure Hills Boulevard in Harlingen.

The massive sign was located the corner of the business and it fell onto a small silver Mazda stopped at the intersection.

The driver was able to get out and she was transported to a local hospital.

A portion of the intersection remains blocked off.